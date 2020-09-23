Bitball Treasure 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $103,449.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for approximately $167.34 or 0.01589800 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $75.30 million and $103,449.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00774251 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000594 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004038 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 570.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

