BitCash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,942.00 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $307,801.74 and approximately $89,942.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitCash

BitCash (CRYPTO:BITC) is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash . The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com

Buying and Selling BitCash

BitCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

