BitCoal (COAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,660.07

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $5,660.07 and $55.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00862809 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003544 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001961 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.