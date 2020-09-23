Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $956.53 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $218.30 or 0.02074263 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercado Bitcoin, BTC Markets and WEX. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $956.53 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,524.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00719131 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012842 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000560 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,525,088 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Ovis, Zaif, Bitbank, Koinim, IDCM, Binance, bitFlyer, Allcoin, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Bibox, Coinhub, GOPAX, BigONE, B2BX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Bitstamp, Coinsquare, Iquant, HBUS, Cryptopia, Bisq, Coinone, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, Liqui, Sistemkoin, YoBit, QuadrigaCX, Cryptomate, UEX, Koineks, Crex24, Huobi, Vebitcoin, BTCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Negocie Coins, Altcoin Trader, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Coinsuper, BTC Markets, WEX, Liquid, cfinex, WazirX, Zebpay, BiteBTC, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, Coinroom, RightBTC, ACX, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, xBTCe, ZB.COM, ABCC, DragonEX, OKCoin International, Bittylicious, Coindeal, Gate.io, Upbit, Mercatox, BitBay, Coinfloor, Tidex, CoinFalcon, Korbit, Exrates, Exmo, DSX, Trade By Trade, CoinBene, Bit2C, OKEx, CoinEgg, Livecoin, BitForex, CEX.IO, Koinex, ChaoEX, CPDAX, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Coinbe, Buda, CoinEx, Bitsane, SouthXchange, MBAex, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, HitBTC, Braziliex, QBTC, Coinbase Pro, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, Kraken, Coinrail, C2CX, TOPBTC, Independent Reserve, EXX, Bitso, Bitinka, BitMarket, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, Mercado Bitcoin, Indodax, Bithumb, COSS and Graviex. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

