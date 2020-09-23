Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,136.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $658,993.15 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.40 or 0.04405257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.