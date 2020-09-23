Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Hits $903,079.00

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $101.84 million and approximately $903,079.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00005189 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, YoBit, Indodax and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003899 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000881 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00030451 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinnest, HitBTC, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Binance, YoBit, CoinBene, Kucoin, Crex24, Gate.io, BigONE, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

