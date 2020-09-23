Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.09 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $138.09 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $7.88 or 0.00074882 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Graviex, Ovis and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00507974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000845 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, TDAX, Bitinka, Indodax, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Bitsane, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, DSX, Huobi, Coinnest, QuadrigaCX, Negocie Coins, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Exmo, Bleutrade, BitMarket, Gate.io, Koineks, BitBay, BitFlip, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Zebpay, Bittrex, Bitlish, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Korbit, Graviex, Upbit, Binance, SouthXchange, Crex24, Bit-Z, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Braziliex, Coinone and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

