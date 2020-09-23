Bitcoin Interest 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $28,774.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00504585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00073401 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00055157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000875 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

