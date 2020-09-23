Bitcoin Planet One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039574 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,509.33 or 1.00089368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00647565 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.01370370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005612 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00112104 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

