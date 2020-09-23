Bitcoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $478,875.82 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $478,875.82 and $18,841.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00030944 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003899 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000889 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 146,868 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

