Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $505,815.23 and $3,778.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00509833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00075150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars.

