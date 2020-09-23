Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $579.69 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $579.69 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $153.81 or 0.01468700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, Bittrex and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00227115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00078636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00201143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,524,096 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, IDAX, MBAex, YoBit, Bitrue, DragonEX, Bitbns, CoinEx, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Bithumb, Upbit, SouthXchange, Coinbit, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Bibox, Bitkub, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, WazirX, BX Thailand, Kraken, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Poloniex, FCoin, Cobinhood, Korbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, CoinZest, Huobi, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

