BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,245.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $592,801.89 and approximately $23,245.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00509186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,858,460,201 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.