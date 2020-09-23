bitJob (STU) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $9,236.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. In the last week, bitJob has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00230718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00083270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01473309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00191081 BTC.

bitJob’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

bitJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

