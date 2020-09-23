BitRent (RNTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,166.10

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 197.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. BitRent has a market cap of $88,166.10 and $4.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitRent has traded 109.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitRent alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $462.59 or 0.04414749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.