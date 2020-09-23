BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $294.44 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $294.44 million and approximately $115.21 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01475033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00190031 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,328,563,107 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

