BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.40

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

