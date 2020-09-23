BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Shares Down 2.6%

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 33,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 34,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKRIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. AlphaValue lowered BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

