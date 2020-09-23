Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

NYSE BX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.78. 38,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,118. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.