Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Down 2.2%

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93). Approximately 17,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 151,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.99).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 million and a P/E ratio of 130.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.89.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.