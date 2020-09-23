Blocknet Market Cap Reaches $6.98 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $17,551.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002399 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,120,961 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.