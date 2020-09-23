Blockpass Achieves Market Cap of $213,963.32 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $213,963.32 and $256.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00227441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.01479639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

