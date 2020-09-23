BlockStamp Hits 24-Hour Volume of $529.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $529.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000727 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001203 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,065,256 coins and its circulating supply is 26,522,290 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.