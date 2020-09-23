Bloom (BLT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.64 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC and AirSwap. Bloom has a market cap of $1.64 million and $3,234.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.01471333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00189926 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

