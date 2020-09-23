Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BCRHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.55. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.50.
About Blue Capital Reinsurance
Read More: Neutral Rating
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.