Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BCRHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.55. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.50.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.