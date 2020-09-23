Blue Protocol (BLUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $832,370.39

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $832,370.39 and $4.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.04388400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00059541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

