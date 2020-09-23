Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.77.

Shares of BPMC traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. 5,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,468 shares of company stock worth $4,366,303. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 129,242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,122.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

