Bluzelle (BLZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $33.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043690 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04401907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,327,627 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.