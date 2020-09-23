BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst (LON:BCI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.10). 40,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 73,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

