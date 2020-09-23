BMO Capital Markets Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $113.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,468 shares of company stock worth $4,366,303. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after buying an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

