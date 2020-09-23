BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Shares Up 10%

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 50,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 85,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

BNK Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BNK Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNK Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.