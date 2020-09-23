Bob’s Repair Reaches Market Cap of $336,152.32 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $336,152.32 and approximately $6,814.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $51.55 and $20.33. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.49 or 0.04375432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034075 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

