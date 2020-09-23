Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Down 7.8%

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 570,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 643,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 258,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

