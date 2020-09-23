Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 14415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

