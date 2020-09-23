Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VRT) Financial Survey

Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 29.53% 1.90%

2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bonso Electronics International and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 7 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Bonso Electronics International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 1.73 $400,000.00 N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 339.40

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Bonso Electronics International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications, such as bark control devices. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

