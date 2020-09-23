BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, BOOM has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $9,522.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01467779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00201415 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,361,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,330,512 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.