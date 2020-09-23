Boosted Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $348,323.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.45 million and $348,323.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for about $24.29 or 0.00231560 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 61.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00040355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.01469230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00200402 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

