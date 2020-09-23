Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.07. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 10,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

