Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $42.65 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -193.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $255,124.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,925 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

