Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Up 1.3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.26. 39,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 136,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Braskem alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 19.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.