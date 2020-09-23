Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCOV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,610 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.