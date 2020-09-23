Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.65 Million

Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report $263.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $292.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. 138,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

