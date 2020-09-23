Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Earnings of -$2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to post ($2.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.97). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.25) to ($5.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.09) to ($6.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 265.88% and a negative net margin of 86.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $11.73.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.