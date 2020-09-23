Brokerages Anticipate Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report sales of $78.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. Beigene reported sales of $50.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $295.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.98 million to $364.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $655.46 million, with estimates ranging from $397.03 million to $819.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,935 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $369,256.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,257,715.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,206,000.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,244 shares of company stock valued at $96,615,769 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Beigene by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.01. 1,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.31. Beigene has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $275.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.