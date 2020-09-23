Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million.

BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 1,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $256.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran bought 43,543 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,266.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $96,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282,371 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,527.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064 over the last 90 days. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.