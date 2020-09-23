Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $24.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $94.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.70 million to $95.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $91.92 million, with estimates ranging from $91.73 million to $92.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BWB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 1,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,917. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.91. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

In related news, Director David B. Juran bought 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,605.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $103,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

