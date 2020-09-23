Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after buying an additional 342,692 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,021,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,089,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,246,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,791,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

CBU traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,413. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.