Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Denny’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN remained flat at $$10.26 during trading on Wednesday. 26,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $653.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.