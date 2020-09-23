Brokerages Anticipate GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.09) and the highest is $0.30. GALAPAGOS NV/S reported earnings of $8.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 104,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at $5,359,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

