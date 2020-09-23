Brokerages Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will announce $25.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.80 million to $28.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum reported sales of $27.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $106.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $118.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.80 million, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDP opened at $7.64 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

